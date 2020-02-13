San Cisco Reveal New Single And Video ‘Reasons’, Announce National Tour

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 13, 2020

Late last year, San Cisco dropped their first new single since 2017 with ‘Skin’ and embarked on a sold out national tour.

Now, the Aussie indie-pop faves are keeping up the momentum, unveiling the affirming (not to mention ultra-hooky) new bop ‘Reasons’ with a video by Melbourne-based director Freya Esders, who they also collaborated with for ‘Skin’.

“This song is about letting the person you love know that you feel their pain and it is ok to be vulnerable,” says the band’s Jordi Davieson.

“We make mistakes all the time but we can heal these fractures in our relationships with communication and trust. The sentiment is not about dismissing the pain but more about sharing it.”

Both ‘Reasons’ and ‘Skin’ are from the band’s upcoming Flaws EP, which is scheduled for release Friday, 27th March. It’s being billed as a taste of their forthcoming fourth studio album, which is expected later in the year.

With no signs of slowing down, San Cisco will be hitting the road again from April for a run of national headline dates alongside their appearance on this year’s Groovin the Moo lineup, before heading overseas as part of their world tour.

Watch the video for ‘Reasons’ and check tour tour dates below.

[embedded content]

San Cisco ‘Reasons’ Australian Tour 2020

Sunday, 19th April

Freo Social, Fremantle

Thursday, 30th April

Uni Bar, Hobart

Friday, 1st May

Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne

Thursday, 7th May

Nightquarter Live, Birtinya

Friday, 8th May

Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff

Sunday, 10th May

Northern Beaches PCYC, Narrabeen