San Juan City COVID-19 cases now at 114; death toll at 18

MANILA, Philippines — There are now 114 residents in San Juan City that have been infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with 18 persons succumbing to the disease.

The San Juan City government on Thursday also said that five patients were able to recover while 21 others were discharged, pending two negative COVID-19 test results.

There are also a total of 152 persons under investigation (PUIs) and 382 persons under monitoring (PUMs) in the city.

“Sa ngayon, may mga nakalabas na po ng ospital dahil clinically recovered o gumaling na po ang kanilang mga sintomas at nag-aantay na lang pong magkaroon ng dalawang sunod na negative test. Nabibilang po sila sa discharged,” San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said in a Facebook post.

The barangay that registered the most number of confirmed cases in the city is Greenhills with 25 cases, followed by West Crame and Sta. Lucia with 13 cases each.

Zamora earlier had tested negative for COVID-19, just days after he went into a two-week quarantine.

He went into quarantine after he was notified that a staff member at his office had been confirmed as a COVID-19 carrier.

The Philippines so far recorded 2,633 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 107 fatalities and 51 recoveries.

