San Juan City enforces liquor ban

MANILA, Philippines — San Juan City government has started a ban on the sale, purchase, and consumption of alcoholic beverages in the city during the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora on Monday signed City Ordinance No. 24 series of 2020 which imposes the liquor ban in the city.

“Mahigpit nang ipinagbabawal ang pagbebenta ng alak at ang pag-iinumin sa mga pampublikong lugar habang ang bansa ay nasa ilalim ng ‘State of Calamity’ dulot ng krisis ng COVID-19,” read the post from the San Juan City official Facebook page.

(Selling of alcoholic beverage and drinking of alcoholic beverages in public is banned while the country is under a state of calamity during the COVID-19 crisis.)

Those who will violate the ordinance will face appropriate sanctions, read the post.

As of Monday, the San Juan City Health Department recorded 94 cases of the coronavirus disease in the city.

Also, there are 133 persons under investigation (PUIs) for possible COVID-19 infection while the city government is also observing 328 persons under monitoring (PUMs) for the coronavirus disease.

