San Juan city gov’t padlocks spa for offering ‘extra service’

MANILA, Philippines — The San Juan government has closed a spa along N. Domingo Street for allegedly offering “extra service,” to its customers, the Eastern Police District (EPD) reported on Saturday.

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora and Col. Jaime Santos, San Juan City police chief, padlocked Zara Wellness Center Spa and Salon on Thursday night for violating the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.

In a phone interview, Santos they have confirmed that the spa was engaged in prostitution services after an undercover policeman posed as a customer at the spa.

Zamora said the government will file appropriate charges against Windy Dolor, who operates the said establishment. Police said Dolor was not in the spa during the raid. Rescued during the raid were four massage therapists. They were brought by the police to the city’s social welfare and development office.

Zamora meanwhile ordered Santos to conduct surveillance on other suspected prositution dens in San Juan City.

“Ating kakasuhan ang may-ari ng spa na nakilalang [We will file charges against the owner of the spa] si Windy Dolor sa pagsuway ng [for violating] RA 9208 as amended RA 10364 (Anti-Trafficking in Person Act),” Zamora said in a statement.