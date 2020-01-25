Trending Now

San Juan city gov’t padlocks spa for offering ‘extra service’

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

San Juan city gov’t padlocks spa for offering ‘extra service’

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora and Col. Jaime Santos, San Juan Police chief, talk to one of the rescued massage therapists rescued during the police raid. Photo from Eastern Police District PIO.

MANILA, Philippines — The San Juan government has closed a spa along N. Domingo Street for allegedly offering “extra service,” to its customers, the Eastern Police District (EPD) reported on Saturday.

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora and Col. Jaime Santos, San Juan City police chief, padlocked Zara Wellness Center Spa and Salon on Thursday night for violating the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a phone interview, Santos they have confirmed that the spa was engaged in prostitution services after an undercover policeman posed as a customer at the spa.

Zamora said the government will file appropriate charges against Windy Dolor, who operates the said establishment. Police said Dolor was not in the spa during the raid. Rescued during the raid were four massage therapists. They were brought by the police to the city’s social welfare and development office.

FEATURED STORIES

Zamora meanwhile ordered Santos to conduct surveillance on other suspected prositution dens in San Juan City.

“Ating kakasuhan ang may-ari ng spa na nakilalang [We will file charges against the owner of the spa] si Windy Dolor sa pagsuway ng [for violating] RA 9208 as amended  RA 10364 (Anti-Trafficking in Person Act),” Zamora said in a statement.

Edited by MUF

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top