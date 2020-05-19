San Juan City lifts ban on sale of liquors, limits drinking within the house

MANILA, Philippines — The local government of San Juan has modified its liquor ban in the city by allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages, but retained the restriction on public consumption of these products while the modified enhanced community quarantine is in place in the city.
San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora signed the ordinance on Monday but was made public on Tuesday to relax the prohibition of sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks to help small businesses and retailers in the city cope with economic effects of the coronavirus disease pandemic.
Meanwhile, drinking of alcoholic beverages is allowed but only inside the residents’ houses with strict observance of social distancing.
“In no case shall drinking beyond the premises of the house, including backyards and in any public places shall be allowed,” read the ordinance.
FEATURED STORIES
The liquor ban was imposed last March 30, days before the government imposed a Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease.
EDV
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.