San Juan City vice mayor Jose Warren Villa dies – kin

MANILA, Philippines — San Juan City Vice Mayor Jose Warren Villa died on Sunday evening, his niece Kirby Villa said early morning Monday.

Kirby did not disclose the cause of the vice mayor’s death but said it was “sudden and shocking” to them.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved Vice Mayor ‘VMWV’ Warren Villa, or as most of us call him, Daddy Warren. He was the best daddy, kuya, and husband anyone could ask for,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

“He changed our lives and, amazingly, the life of everyone he has met, both in his political career and private life. As his death was sudden and shocking to us, we humbly request that you allow us to process this as a family,” she added.

Kirby also said they will release details of Villa’s wake as soon as arranged and finalized.

Earlier, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora announced Villa’s passing, saying that the latter died with his wife Inah and Hab by his side.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that a highly respected and much-loved member of the San Juan City Government, Vice Mayor Warren Villa, has passed away this evening, with his wife Inah and son Hab by his side,” the mayor wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“Warren was a dear friend to me, and we are mourning the loss of a beloved San Juaneño whose invaluable contribution to our city’s progress we will forever honor,” he added.

Zamora asked the public to pray for the bereaved family of Warren.

“Please keep Warren’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. Maraming salamat sa iyong kabutihan at paglilingkod sa ating mga mamamayan. Mahal ka namin, Warren,” he said.

(Thank you very much for your kindness and service to our citizens. We love you, Warren.)

Following Villa’s death, Zamora announced in a separate Facebook post that the San Juan City government events scheduled for June 19, such as the Wreath Laying Ceremony, Blood Letting Program, 50th Wedding Anniversary Renewal of Vows, The Medical City Mobiclinic Launch, and the Feeding Program for Barangay Corazon De Jesus, are cancelled.

The mayor said all these activities will be reset to another date.

