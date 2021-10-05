San Juan Mayor Zamora files CoC for reelection

SAN Juan City Mayor Francisco Javier “Francis” Manlapit Zamora filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) before the local Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in the city on Tuesday, a live feed on his social media account showed.

He sought re-election under the banner of the ruling party Partido Demokratikon Pilpino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban). Also filing his CoC was incumbent Vice Mayor Warren Villa as Zamora's his running mate and the rest of the candidates on his slate. They are: Lawyer Bel Zamora for congresswoman, Angelo Agcaoili, Paul Artadi, Ryan Llanos Dee, Raissa Laurel, Ervic Vijandre, and James Yap for councilors of District 1; and Don Allado, Totoy Bernardo, Bea de Guzman, Macky Mathay, Kit Peralta and Franco Yam for councilors of District 2.

His ticket attended a thanksgiving mass at St. John The Baptist Parish before they headed to the Comelec office.

He said he was “confident and ready” against whoever he will face for the mayoral post.

Zamora unshackled the 50-year hold of the Estradas in San Juan when he defeated Janella Ejercito Estrada, daughter of former senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada in the 2019 local elections.