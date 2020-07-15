San Juan meets out higher fines for lockdown flouters

MANILA, Philippines — San Juan City on Wednesday increased fines for those who would violate health protocols such as wearing masks, reporting of COVID-19 patients at their homes and observing physical distancing.

In a press conference, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said he signed City Ordinance 45 series of 2020 which imposed higher fines ranging from P3,000 to P5,000.

“Before P1,000 for the first offense, P3,000 for the second offense and then third offense P5,000. Now, immediately, it is P3,000 for the first offense and for second and succeeding offense, the fine is already P5,000 or violators may face three months imprisonment,” Zamora said.

The ordinance was signed to ensure health protocols are being followed by citizens in the hope that transmission of COVID-19 would not flare up, Zamora also noted.

Zamora said he already ordered city police department and other city government enforcers to strictly implement the ordinance.

As of July 13, San Juan has 558 total COVID-19 cases with 198 active cases, 47 deaths and 313 recoveries.

