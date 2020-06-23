San Juan scraps ‘basaan’ water festival in view of pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Instead of the traditional “basaan” festivities, San Juan City said it will observe a solemn parade and Festival Mass to celebrate this year’s Wattah Wattah Festival slated on June 24, due to the threat of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said the city government decided to scrap the tradition of dousing thousands of residents with water in the streets as this violates the prevailing health protocol particularly on social distancing.

“Alinsunod na rin sa Executive Order No. 42, Series of 2020 na aking nilagdaan, pansamantalang ipinagbabawal po muna ang nakasanayan nating basaan para maiwasan ang panganib na dala ng hawaan dahil sa tubig at sa pagkukumpulan ng mga tao sa kalye tuwing nagbabasaan,” Zamora wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

(In compliance with Executive Order No. 42 series of 2020, which I signed, we will temporarily ban basaan festivities to stop virus transmission due to water, and stop mass gathering of people in the streets during the activity.)

Isa pong taimtim na pagdiriwang ng fiesta ng San Juan ang gaganapin bukas, Miyerkules, Hunyo 24, 2020 na may temang “… Posted by Mayor Francis Zamora on Monday, June 22, 2020

Zamora said the annual water festival will bless faithful residents using holy water during the parade of a float of St. John the Baptist, the city’s patron saint.

“Basbasan po ang magaganap gamit ang banal na tubig na magmumula sa mga pari na siyang mas mahalaga at mas makahulugan,” the mayor said.

(Blessing of holy water from priests will be what’s happening to make the celebration more meaningful.)

The festival will start from the blessing of the image of St. John the Baptist at the San Juan City Hall, followed by a parade of the city’s patron saint at the villages of the city, Zamora said.

Zamora, likewise, reminded residents to stay at their homes while the parade of the image of St. John the Baptist is ongoing.

The city government will also arrange a Fiesta Mass at the St. John the Baptist Parish Church which will be limited to 10 people to observe physical distancing. The Mass will also be aired live at the San Juan City, Philippines Facebook page.

In 2019, the water festival was also altered by deploying less fire trucks to conserve water in view of the water shortage being experienced in Metro Manila back then.

