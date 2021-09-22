San Juan starts vaccination registration for youth aged 12-17 yrs old

SAN Juan City has opened its registration to the youth aged from 12 to17 years old who are willing to be vaccinated, said Mayor Francisco “Francis” Zamora in a live video feed on his Facebook account on Wednesday.

Zamora clarified that while the registration started on September 22, the actual local vaccination drive will be announced as soon as the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) gives its “go signal” to local government units (LGUs).

“Para doon po sa lahat, ito po ay registration lamang at hindi pa po magsisimula ang actual vaccination. Hihintayin po natin ang go signal ng IATF-EID kung kailan po ito magsisimula (For everyone, this is just registration and the actual vaccination has not started yet. We will wait for the go signal of the IATF-EID when it will start),” said Zamora.

The LGU in August launched its coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination registration through text amid the threat of the more transmissible Delta variant.

Zamora said that local residents “who have no access to the internet” may register by sending a text message to 0968-3320244 for Smart subscribers, or 0967-4699522 for Globe users.

Registrants must indicate the following information in their text message:

1. Complete name



2. Age

3. Date of birth

4. Address

5. Category

6. Cellphone number

Residents must choose the category where they belong to:

A1 – Healthcare worker, household member of healthcare worker, Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), or seaman

A2 – Senior citizen, carer of the senior citizen

A3 – Persons with comorbidities

A4 – Essential worker

Local residents may also visit the local vaccination website for registration via https://vaxreg.sanjuancity.gov.ph/. Walk-ins are not allowed.

San Juan City achieved herd immunity against Covid-19 last August 10.