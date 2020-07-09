San Lazaro Covid ward ‘almost full’, says hospital exec

THE coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) ward in San Lazaro Hospital in Manila is close to its full capacity, its chief for infectious diseases said on Thursday.

Dr. Rontgene Solante said the referral hospital, which mainly caters to moderate, severe and critical patients of the new coronavirus, was about 80 percent full.

“[The hospital] is now reaching its full capacity,” said Solante in Teleradyo interview. “For the past two weeks our patients’ census increases, and these are not just ordinary patients but those who have moderate to severe Covid.”

As of Thursday, out of the 65 beds, 52 have been filled by patients referred by other hospitals with less capacity to treat critical patients.

“As much as possible we should accommodate them, because San Lazaro is considered an ‘end point.’”

“We can’t transfer patients to another hospital because they are now our responsibility,” he added.