San Sebastian Cathedral School houses Tarlac health workers

TARLAC CITY –– The San Sebastian Cathedral School has been converted into an air-conditioned dormitory for Tarlac’s health frontliners, who are battling the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

About 38 people have been staying in the school, and have been provided with toiletries, breakfast, and dinner, as well as a 24-hour snack table filled with coffee, tea, biscuits, and bread. They also have access to washing machines and detergents.

The converted school is one of the initiatives of Caritas Tarlac, the social arm of the Diocese of Tarlac, in response to the lockdown.

Fr. Randy Salunga, Caritas Tarlac director, said the diocese had distributed relief goods to 4,000 Tarlac families, with the help of donors. They also gave them vegetables bought from a local farmer’s cooperative.

Meanwhile, Mayo Baluyut, a local singer and songwriter, was scheduled to distribute cinnamon rolls baked by his wife, Kristine, to the employees of the Tarlac Provincial Hospital.

“Many have offered to partner with us to help, such as restaurants,” he said, as well as his professors at the University of the Philippines

On Tuesday (April 14), Tarlac Second District Rep. Victor Yap donated 200 personal protective equipment suits, 1,000 surgical masks, 500 face shields, and 20 alcohol containers to hospitals and rural health units in Tarlac City.

