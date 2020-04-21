“Sana all! Alora Sasam, binisita ang mga sikat na Kdrama locations”

Alora Sasam shares photos from her Korean Drama Location Challenge during her trip to Seoul last year.

After going on a trip to Korea last year which she shared in her vlog, “Korean Drama Location Challenge,” comedian Alora Sasam showed snapshots from the locations she visited where the most memorable scenes from her favorite Korean dramas were shot.

Alora shared posts on her Instagram account showing her posing in the exact same spot where her favorite characters from series like Goblin, My Name is Kim Sam Soon, Touch Your Heart, and Legend of The Blue Sea. She admitted that before going to Korea that it took months of researching and planning to visit the different KDrama sites in Seoul. The self-confessed Kdrama fan was a registered nurse before she joined showbiz via a Star Magic Workshop.