“‘Sana all aso’: Fans, celebrities gush over Park Seo-joon’s new photo with dog Simba”

Check out Park Seo-joon’s latest photo with Simba.

Park Seo-joon captured the hearts of many netizens with his latest Instagram entry.

The South Korean actor posed with his adorable dog named Simba and fans could not help but gush over the cuteness of the photo.

“Sunday night vibes,” Seo-joon wrote in the caption.

The photo has already amassed more than 3 million likes and 100k comments as of this writing.

Fans and even Filipino celebrities could not help but admire the snapshot.

“Sana all si Simba,” Kapamilya star Chiena Filomeno said.

“Sali ako!!!” fashion and travel blogger Laureen Uy said.

“Simba so fluffy,” actress Megan Young said.

Netizens echoed the comments of the said celebrities.

One netizen quipped, “Gusto ko maging aso!!!”

Another netizen said, “Nainggit ako sa dog.”

Seo-joon has been constantly sharing snapshots of Simba on his Instagram feed, much to the delight of his fans.

Park Seo-joon starred in hit series Itaewon Class, Fight for My Way, Hwarang, and What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, among others. His shows created a massive following in the Philippines.

Fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming movie titled Dream alongside singer IU.

He will play the role of Yoon Hong Dae, a professional soccer player and coach in the movie. The film will follow the story of a group who tries to make it to an annual soccer event called the “Homeless World Cup.”

READ: IU confirms filming for movie with Park Seo-joon to start next month

READ: Park Seo Joon levels up physique for new role in movie with IU

READ: Park Seo-joon hits 1 million subscribers on YouTube, receives Gold Play Button

The actor visited the country in September 2019 for a fan meeting. He documented his trip to Manila in a YouTube vlog.

Seo-joon recently attained a big milestone in his vlogging journey when he received the Gold Play Button Award from YouTube after achieving 1 million subscribers on the video platform.