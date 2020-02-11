“‘Sana bago ako mag-40’: Liza Diño, Ice Seguerra’s baby plans postponed”

Liza Diño shared why they decided to move their plans to have a baby to a later date.

Liza Diño has once again spearheaded the Film Development Council of the Philippines’ (FDCP) 4th Ambassadors’ Night, which honors the victories of Filipino actors and filmmakers in various film festivals abroad.

In the said grand event, Liza expressed her admiration for her husband Ice Seguerra for being supportive of her endeavors as chairperson of the Film Development Council of the Philippines.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to do what I do for FDCP now kung wala talaga ang suporta niya. Kasi nakaka-gulity talaga eh. Ang family nagti-take ng backseat lately. But they’re here. My husband is there doing his share. Labor of love, pro-bono ‘yan. Libreng kanta, libreng direk para lang sumuporta sa akin. Sabi niya ito na ang excuse ko para makasama kita.”

Meanwhile, Liza also gave updates about her personal life — including her plans to have a baby with Ice.

It can be recalled that Ice, in a separate event last year, revealed that the two of them are already in the process of having a child and that Liza was supposed to conceive their baby towards the end of 2019.

According to Liza, the two of them agreed to postpone it due to her busy schedule with all the preparations for the 100th year celebration of Philippine cinema.

“It’s there. Pinag-uusapan naman namin siya. We’ve been planning this baby for the longest time. So sana bago ako mag-40 ‘di ba? Kasi baka ‘yun ‘yung critical year for me,” Liza, who is now 36 years old, said.

She added: “The 100 year of Philippine cinema only happens once. And a lot of partnerships and collaborations happen because everyone wants to jump in supporting the 100 years. I just really wanna strike while the iron is hot. Parang ‘pag sinasabi mo na 100 years na po, parang nakakakuha ka talaga ng maraming support. So I really wanna maximize it.”

Teasing plans to finally conceive a baby this 2020, she said: “After September, usap tayo ulit.”

The couple has found a sperm donor who has a resemblance to foreign actor Liam Hemsworth through a cryobank according to Ice.