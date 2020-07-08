“Sandara Park cries as Minzy opens up about hardships after leaving 2NE1”

Sandara Park could not help but break into tears as her co-member, Minzy, opened up about the struggles she faced after deciding to leave their group 2NE1 back in 2016.

In an emotional moment on “Video Star”, Minzy admitted that she struggled a lot even before she left the group. She recalled getting “very stressed” and suffering from depression during 2NE1’s hiatuses in between promotions.

[embedded content]

“We had a lot of time on break. We actually only had 2 full-length albums. We only made a comeback every 4 years like the Olympics,” Minzy said in a statement translated and reported by Korean entertainment website Soompi this Wednesday, July 8.

“I struggled a lot during the hiatus. I personally suffered depression and got very stressed,” she added.

Minzy also remembered feeling “hurt” when she received flak after she decided to leave 2NE1, saying the bashing “was too much for me to handle.”

“When I left the group, people said I betrayed the group and started spreading rumors. They spread fake news. That was the hardest part for me,” she said.

“I was only around 22-years-old. That’s why I didn’t look at news reports [and comments] for a while. It was too much for me to handle,” she added.

Despite this, Minzy said that Sandara—or “Dara”, as she is known to their fans—had been a huge source of strength and motivation during her hiatus.

“When I see her as a peer, she’s active in a variety of roles, always challenging herself, and always improving. Watching her was my greatest source of strength while I was on hiatus,” she said.

Describing Dara as “the mom of the group,” Minzy added: “She always took care of us and was considerate towards us.”

Hearing Minzy open up about her story, Dara couldn’t hold back her tears. She then confessed that she feels regretful that she wasn’t able to take care of Minzy well during their time as co-members.

“I don’t have a very affectionate personality. I’ve only just started expressing myself better. I even send hearts during text message now,” said Dara.

“But I feel like I didn’t take care of our maknae as an unnie. I felt so sorry. I wonder just how difficult it was for her at such a young age. I regretted it,” she added.

After Minzy left, 2NE1, one of the key majoy players in the Korean pop industry, eventually disbanded.

The group, which is also composed of CL and Bom, is known for their hits “FIRE”, “I Don’t Care”, “I Love You”, and “COME BACK HOME.”