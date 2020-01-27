“Sandara Park does Kpop version of the Tala challenge”

Kpop star Sandara Park shows off her Tala moves along with G-Force’s teacher Georcelle.

After posting K-pop group Winner’s version of the “Tala” dance challenge during one of the performances in their Cross Tour in Manila last January 26, Sandara Park finally gave in to her fans requests to post her own version of Sarah Geronimo’s viral song.

The Kpop idol also didn’t forget to show her love for the “Tala” singer Sarah Geronimo in her Instagram post.

She wrote: (translated from Korean)

“It’s the hottest dance challenge that I’ve ever learned from the Philippines for a short time!!! I learned so short, but my staff is awesome lol dancing machine heeboast of the dance machine and minseon and juju. thank you lots teacher georcelle for the time & love!!! Super fun!!! Love U Sarah G!!! #tala #taladancechalleneg #TalaKpopversion”