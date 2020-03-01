“Sandara Park in tears as she talks about hopes for a 2NE1 reunion”

Sandara Park says she hopes 2NE1 would reunite for a show one day.

After more than a month since she made an emotional appearance in an episode of a South Korean show called Video Star, Sandara Park once again broke down in tears as she talked about her dreams for 2NE1 to reunite one day.

Sandara, also dubbed in the country as the Pambansang Krung-Krung ng Pilipinas, recently made an appearance on the SBS show called My Music Teacher Mingalabar where she busked at a mall in Myanmar.

The 35-year-old singer became emotional when she started talking about how her fellow 2NE1 members-turned-real-life sisters, whom she referred to as her “weak spot,” would always make her cry.

“I don’t even cry when I take 1st place. My fellow members are my biggest weak spot,” she said (as translated by Koreaboo) as she broke down into tears.

Dara, who performed 2NE1’s “Fire” before a crowd of Blackjacks on her own, shared that she saw Park Bom a day before flying to Myanmar — making her remember some of her fondest memories at the said country.

“I saw Park Bom the night before I came here. When I told her I was going to Myanmar, Park Bom said, ‘Back in the day, there was no waiting room, so the wall fell just by tapping on it, remember?’ Myanmar is a precious place because we even remember things like that,” she stated.

Expressing her desire for the four of them to reunite one day, she said: “I want all four of us to come to Myanmar together.”

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Park has appeared in numerous films and TV shows on ABS-CBN before joining 2NE1.

Composed of CL, Park Bom, Dara, and Minzy, 2NE1 is the girl group behind hits “I Am The Best,” “COME BACK HOME,” “I Love You,” and “Fire,” among others.

The popular K-Pop girl group disbanded in 2016.