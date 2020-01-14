“Sandara Park sends love to Philippines amid Taal volcano eruption”

Sandara Park expresses her concern to those affected by the eruption of the Taal volcano.

Sandara Park sure hasn’t forgotten her connection with the Filipino people as she sent some love to those affected by the Taal volcanic eruption in the Philippines all the way from South Korea.

On Twitter, Sandara Park shared a photo taken during the eruption of the Taal Volcano last Sunday, January 12.

The 35-year-old South Korean star wrote: “Please stay safe everyone.”

She also posted another photo from Taal, Batangas with the same caption.

Please stay safe everyone 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/i68rCY0nUq — Sandara Park (@krungy21) January 13, 2020

Sandara Park, a former member of girl group 2NE1, isn’t the first K-Pop idol to send love and prayers to the Philippines.

Last Monday, January 13, Super Junior member and Regional Ambassador for UNICEF East Asia and Pacific Siwon Choi offered prayers to the victims of the devastating event on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Infinite member Kim Myung-soo (better known as L), thanked those who went to see to him at the New Frontier Theater last January 12 despite the catastrophic event. He also expressed concern to those affected by the eruption.