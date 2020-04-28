“Sandara Park thankful to fellow 2NE1 member Minzy for supporting her musical”

Read Sandara Park’s heartwarming message for Minzy.

Sandara Park took to social media to express her gratitude to her fellow 2NE1 member Minzy who watched her musical titled “Another Oh Hae Young.“

On her Twitter page, Sandara posted, “Our Minzy! My fellow members are the people who know me best and have been around me the longest, and her being able to see and enjoy how much I’ve grown is making me feel a little emotional and excited. A lot of emotions are running through me. That’s what 2NE1 was all about, the evolution of the 21st century, haha.”

우리 밍끼~!!!😍아무래도 나를 제일 잘 알고 오래 봐온게 우리 멤버들인데,나의 이런 발전한 모습을 보고 좋아해주는 모습을 보니 나도 몬가 뭉클하면서 신나구😭 만감이 교차했다.. 퉤니원의 의미가 그거잖아요 ㅋㅋ 21세기의 새로운 진화 ㅋㅋ🤣 #realmaknae & #fakemaknae #minzy #dara #2ne1 ♥️♠️ pic.twitter.com/I7UCBMG24o — Sandara Park (@krungy21) April 24, 2020

Aside from Minzy, Sandara also thanked Wondergirls’ Yubin and KARA’s Han Seung Yeon, who also came to support her musical.

“Such pretty girls who came to see ‘Another Oh Hae Young’~ They said they enjoyed it so much. They said they alternated back and forth in their faces going red from the dance our cast prepared for the curtain call. They’re so cute. Yubin, Seung Yeon, and our cast! Are all amazing!” she tweeted.

Sandara Park is currently part of Another Oh Hae Young, a musical adaptation of the drama with the same title.