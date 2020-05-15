“Sandara Park to make a cameo in new K-Drama”

Sandara Park will have a special appearance in a new Korean series.

Sandara Park will have a cameo in the upcoming Korean series “Dinner Mate.”

According to a report of Naver TV as translated by entertainment website Soompi, Sandara will make an appearance in the K-Drama as a woman who has an eating disorder and is secretly seeking treatment from Dr. Kim Hae Kyung (Song Seung Heon).

Other stars who will make a cameo in the drama are Tae Jin Ah and Kim Won Hae.

READ: Emotional Sandara Park opens up how she lost confidence, friends after 2NE1’s disbandment

Dinner Mate stars Song Seung Heon and Seo Ji Hye. It is based on a famous webtoon, which tells the story of a man and woman who got weary of romance after experiencing heartbreaks many times. They will begin feeling emotions again and will start developing love for food by eating dinner together.

Dinner Mate will premiere in South Korea on May 25.