“Sandara Park to star in musical re-imagining of hit Korean series ‘Another Oh Hae-young’”

Sandara Park is set to debut as a musical actress through the musical re-imagining of the ‘Another Oh Hae-young.’

Sandara Park is set to lead the cast of the musical re-imagining of the hit South Korean TV series Another Oh Hae-young.

In an interview with Sports Chosun, Park, who used to be a member of K-Pop girl group 2NE1, shared her excitement about taking on the role of Park Do-kyung’s ex-fiancée in the series, the other Oh Hae-young.

The South Korean star, who is set to mark her stage debut through the said musical, highlighted how she feels about debuting as a musical actress — one of the things she is most looking forward to embarking on in the near future.

“I’m very used to perform on stage, but this time, it’s going to be a new experience since musicals are different from concerts. I’m super excited because I’ve never done this before,” she said in an interview with Sports Chosun.

She went on: “Firsts are memories that will remain unforgettable. I feel that this one is most likely going to be an unforgettable one. I feel like I am staring at my first love.”

According to Soompi, other actors confirmed to be part of the musical include Moon Jin-ah, Shin Eui, and Yoo Joo-hye for the role of Oh Hae-young; Son Ho-young, MBLAQ’s Seungho, and Kim Ji-on for the role of Park Do-kyung.

Meanwhile, Sandara Park and former STELLAR member Hyoeun are set to take on the role of the other Oh Hae-young.

The said musical is set to open at Seokyeong University’s Performing Arts Center this coming March 2020.

Another Oh Hae-young follows the story of two women, both named Oh Hae-young, who both get entangled with Park Do-kyung — a guy with an ability to see the future.

Dubbed as one of the highest-rated dramas on Korean cable television history, Another Oh Hae-young aired on tvN in 2016. It originally starred Eric Mun, Seo Hyun-jin, and Jeon Hye-bin.