Sandhills Pacific Acquires Aviation Trader

BRISBANE, Australia, March 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Sandhills Pacific has acquired Aviation Trader, a leading resource for buying and selling new and used aircraft in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific. Aviation Trader joins a comprehensive portfolio of Sandhills brands serving the aviation industry. These include Controller, Executive Controller, and Charter Hub, which together meet the needs of buyers, sellers, charter travelers, and operators worldwide.

With the acquisition, Sandhills announces the launch of a fully redesigned AviationTrader.com.au website and monthly Aviation Trader print publication. These feature for-sale listings for a wide range of aircraft, including jets, turboprop aircraft, piston aeroplanes, light sport planes, piston and turbine helicopters, amphibious aircraft or floatplanes, and experimental or homebuilt aircraft. Buyers will also find de-ice and fire extinguishing equipment, fuel trucks, tugs and tow bars, and other for-sale assets that support aircraft and airports.

“We are very excited to have the Aviation Trader print publication and AviationTrader.com.au join Controller and our other aviation brands to help expand our aviation presence to Australia, New Zealand, and the entire South Pacific,” says Controller Manager Brant Washburn.

The website makes it easy for buyers to search for specific aircraft or browse by category. Qualified sellers can list and market aeroplanes, rotorcraft, and aviation-related equipment and services using an intuitive platform available through the Sandhills Cloud, a web-based suite of business applications. Sellers interested in listing equipment should contact Sandhills directly for more information.

As a subsidiary of Sandhills Global, Sandhills Pacific builds on the company’s decades-long presence in the construction, agriculture, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Sandhills Pacific was established in Brisbane, Australia, in 2012. The company continues to expand its existing facilities through the ongoing international growth of new and existing products and services that meet the needs of buyers and sellers in its core industries.

