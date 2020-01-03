Sandigan: Evidence vs ex-Bukidnon mayor strong

The Sandiganbayan Seventh Division has maintained that the evidence against former San Fernando, Bukidnon, Mayor Laurencia Edma in her graft case was strong.
Edma and her coaccused were charged with conspiring with each other for the anomalous purchase of heavy equipment in 2004.
In a resolution, the Sandiganbayan denied Edma and the coaccused, municipal accountant Felipa Catanus, state auditor Carlito Mati and Bernardita Basay’s motion for leave to file a demurrer.
The case stemmed from the purchase of a brand new soil compactor from Monark Equipment Corp. for P14 million.
FEATURED STORIES
The truck was purchased through direct contracting instead of proper public bidding, in direct violation of the Government Procurement Act. —PATRICIA DENISE M. CHIU
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.