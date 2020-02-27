Sandigan upholds conviction of mayor, 2 others

The Sandiganbayan Third Division has upheld its conviction of former Hinabangan, Western Samar, Mayor Alejandro Abarratigue and two others for their irregular purchase of a parcel of land in 2008.
Abarratigue and his coaccused, Municipal Treasurer Raul Roberto Tapia and Administrative Officer II Analiza Mabonga Bagro, were earlier sentenced to up to 10 years imprisonment.
In a resolution, the antigraft court denied their motions for reconsideration for lack of merit. —Patricia Denise M. Chiu
FEATURED STORIES
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.