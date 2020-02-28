Sandiganbayan acquits Ex-PNP chief Purisima of perjury charges

MANILA, Philippines – Former Philippine National Police chief Alan Purisima has been acquitted of perjury charges in connection with his Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

The eight counts of perjury that the Sandiganbayan’s Second Division decided on Friday was connected to his alleged failure to disclose various possessions in his SALNs filed from 2006 to 2009, and from 2011 to 2014.

This is in contrast with the anti-graft court’s resolution in April 2019, where the Sandigan denied Purisima’s demurrer to evidence because the prosecution’s evidence, if not rebutted, can sustain a guilty verdict.

The former PNP chief served under the administration of former President Benigno Aquino III. He was dismissed in 2011 by the Office of the Ombudsman for allegedly committing graft over an anomalous P100 million contract for the delivery of gun licenses in 2011.

Aside from these controversies, Purisima also drew flak for his role in the botched Mamasapano operation, as he coordinated with Aquino in planning and carrying out Operation Exodus.

The operation led to the neutralization of international terrorist and bomb-makers Zulkifli Abdhir or “Marwan” but at the expense of 44 Special Action Force (SAF) commandos.

Recently, Sandiganbayan junked the usurpation of authority charges against Purisima and then-Special Action Forces (SAF) chief Getulio Napeñas as the evidence presented was insufficient to score a conviction.

