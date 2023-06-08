Sandiganbayan junks Ampatuan plea

The Sandiganbayan denied on Wednesday the appeal of former Maguindanao Gov. Sajid Islam Ampatuan on his conviction for the anomalous purchases of P98.2 million worth of palay, corn, seeds and fertilizers in 2009.

In a 15-page resolution on June 7, the antigraft court’s Third Division also denied the appeal of Ampatuan’s corespondent, former provincial agriculturist Mosibicak Guiabel.

Ampatuan and Guiabel, as well as former provincial budget officer Ali Abpi, were all convicted of graft in March, with the Sandiganbayan sentencing them each of eight to 12 years of imprisonment.

They were also barred from holding public office for life.

Ampatuan and Abpi were also found guilty of malversation and were sentenced to 40 years in prison. The two were also ordered to return the P98.2 million that was proven to have been malversed. —DEMPSEY REYES

