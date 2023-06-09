Sandiganbayan orders arrest of Antique gov for graft

ILOILO CITY — The Sandiganbayan has issued an arrest warrant against Antique Gov. Rhodora Cadiao on accusations of violating the country’s anti-graft law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Associate Justice Ma. Theresa Dolores Gomes-Estoesta, chairperson of the anti-graft court’s seventh division, ordered on Wednesday, June 7, the local police and the National Bureau of Investigation to arrest Cadiao.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Provincial General Services Office head Antonio Dela Vega, who was reassigned to their Culasi satellite office located 100 kilometers away from the provincial capitol in the capital San Jose town.

FEATURED STORIES

The Civil Service Commission eventually ordered his reinstatement.

In 2018, Dela Vega also filed a complaint at the Office of the Ombudsman in the Visayas, claiming that the governor did not sign his Daily Time Record, which led to the non-release of his benefits by the provincial accountant and provincial treasurer amounting to P1,664,810.

Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas Paul Elmer Clemente found probable cause to charge the governor in court in a September 2, 2019 resolution.

The findings were approved by Ombudsman Samuel Martires in 2021.

lzb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>