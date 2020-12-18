“Sandra Lemonon on joining MUP again: ‘Not until there is more transparency’”

Sandra Lemonon was asked by her fans if she is open to joining another pageant again.

More than a month following the controversy surrounding the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) pageant, Sandra Lemonon was asked by her fans if she is open to joining another pageant again.

On her Instagram Story, the beauty queen said she refuses to join MUP, or any other pageant for that matter, until there is “more transparency from the pageant industry.”

In a separate Instagram Story, Sandra was asked regarding the “tea” about MUP.

It can be recalled that back in October, shortly after Rabiya Mateo’s crowning moment as the new Miss Universe Philippines winner, Sandra made headlines after posting cryptic messages pertaining to the credibility of the pageant.

However, she still has not disclosed details nor backed up those accusations, despite teasing she would “spill the tea” at the right time.

In her response, Sandra said she has chosen to stay silent for now, “in order to ‘keep the peace’ and for there be no hot tempers.”

“As my intentions are pure as for my purpose in speaking up is to improve the pageant community by being transparent and honest. All I will share is my truth from a perspective of a candidate of MUPH 2020 who has experienced all 3 orgs (World, BBP, and MUPH) and who has witnessed things that weren’t aligned with my beliefs and morals. In summary, you will be hearing from me soon,” she added.

