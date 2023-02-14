Sandro Marcos pushes for PH digital transformation

MANILA, Philippines — Senior Deputy Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte First District Rep. Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos is pushing for the country’s digital transformation through legislative measures he has proposed in the House of Representatives.

Sandro is one of the authors of SIM Registration Act, the first law that was signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., which aims to protect citizens from fraudulent acts perpetrated through phone calls and text messages through the mandatory registration of all SIMs.

READ: SIM card registration enactment lauded

He is also among the principal authors of the proposed E-Governance Law, which seeks to digitalize government services to ensure more efficient delivery of services to the people. The bill aims to “promote the use of the internet, intranet, and emerging technologies within and across government agencies and be able to provide citizen-centric government information and services.”

The young congressman stressed, “We need to make the Philippines future-ready by digitalizing our government and ensuring that our people are ready to be part of a highly-digital society.”

Sandro also stressed the importance of the government’s initiatives to improve internet connectivity and bridge the digital divide through programs of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), such as the Free Wi-Fi Program that prioritizes geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs), and through new technologies such as Starlink’s low earth orbit (LEO) satellite network constellation.

Prior to his election as congressman, Sandro has already initiated programs in Ilocos Norte to help citizens keep up with the digital age. This includes programs like the SANDbox, which aims to support learners who need access to the Internet and e-learning technologies, enhance creativity among the youth, and provide a working space for local entrepreneurs.

