Sands Resorts Macao Participates in ‘Experience Macao, Unlimited’ Mega Roadshow in Thailand

Major tourism promotion event showcases Macao’s unique appeal and Sands Resorts Macao’s unparalleled hospitality offerings to Thailand

MACAU, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sands® Resorts Macao is participating in the ‘Experience Macao, Unlimited’ Mega Roadshow from June 2 to 4 in Bangkok, Thailand.



The Londoner Macao

Organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the mega event raises Thailand and Southeast Asia’s recognition of Macao’s rich tourism offerings, including the vibrant dining scene of this UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, as well as the Historic Centre of Macao, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Representing Macao’s first large-scale promotional event in Asia for an international visitor market after the pandemic, ‘Experience Macao Unlimited’ campaign aims to highlight Macao’s new elements of ‘tourism +’ and fascinating aspects as a travel destination through activities including a travel trade seminar and a mega roadshow. Endeavours are made to ignite participants’ interest in Macao as a preferred destination, in tandem with the city’s development of international visitor markets for tourism and economic revival.

During ‘Experience Macao, Unlimited’ Mega Roadshow, Thai residents are invited to discover Macao, a unique ‘East meets West’ destination that blends Chinese and Portuguese culture and heritage over hundreds of years.

Sands Resorts Macao, comprising three interconnected integrated resorts – The Venetian® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao – is highlighting its Michelin-starred gourmet, world-class accommodation, duty-free shopping, MICE facilities, and exciting entertainment options. Newly launched entertainment projects include teamLab SuperNature Macao, a ‘body-immersive’ interactive art experience with brand new artwork spaces at The Venetian Macao’s Cotai Expo; Changing of the Guard entertainment extravaganza at The Londoner Macao; and an array of British-themed landmarks and interactive attractions.

The Venetian Macao is Macao’s first integrated resort and a must-see destination, featuring stunning replicas of the famous canals and architectural icons of Venice, Italy. Visitors can hop on a gondola and cruise the indoor canals and outdoor lagoon to feel the unique vibes of the city. Next door is The Parisian Macao, an integrated resort inspired by the famed ‘City of Light’. Here, visitors can admire the dramatic sculptures and smooth marble pillars of the 35-metre-high rotunda reminiscent of the Galeries Lafayette and climb the exquisite replica of Eiffel Tower for breathtaking views of Cotai Strip. The latest addition is The Londoner Macao, a British-themed integrated resort that just hosted its Grand Celebration on May 25. It brings together the very best of the British capital, from spectacular recreations of world-famous landmarks to uniquely London-inspired public spaces and vacation experiences.

At the ‘Experience Macao, Unlimited’ Mega Roadshow, Sands Resorts Macao’s booth takes inspiration from the most iconic Portuguese-style architecture in Macao and at the same time showcases the replicas of gondola, Eiffel Tower and Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) for photo opportunity. Meanwhile, some of the most captivating travel moments are also displayed on the booth to get Thai visitors a sense of the newest landscape of Macao’s Little Europe. Furthermore, a series of promotion videos featuring the three integrated resorts are played inside the booth and one of the best-selling hotel packages – Explore teamLab SuperNature Hotel Package, is introduced to visitors during the event, drawing guests from Thailand to visit Sands Resorts Macao and create brand new holiday experiences.

Steve Zheng, Assistant Vice President of Destination Marketing, Sands China Ltd., said: “We are excited to participate in the ‘Experience Macao, Unlimited’ Mega Roadshow in Thailand organised by MGTO, and introduce Sands Resorts Macao’s diverse offerings to residents, tourists and business delegates in Thailand, one of Macao’s top 10 tourism source markets. Through multiple activities and channels, we aim to raise Macao’s profile and arouse customer interest in Macao as a leading travel destination. This also reflects Sands China Ltd.’s tremendous efforts to support MGTO’s varied initiatives to diversify visitor source markets geared toward tourism and economic revival, and promote Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure.”

Diverse Leisure and Entertainment Offerings

Sands Resorts Macao offers a wide array of entertainment options for couples, families and friends alike to relax and unwind.

A not-to-miss hot spot for social media posts is teamLab SuperNature Macao, a permanent interactive art experience that just held its grand opening ceremony at The Venetian Macao’s Cotai Expo. This complex, three-dimensional and ‘body immersive’ art space allows visitors to explore new perceptions of the world and the continuity between humans and nature. Several new artwork spaces and major renewal of existing ones have been unveiled recently, bringing greater surprise and elevating the visitor experience.

At The Londoner Macao, Guests can watch the newly unveiled Changing of the Guard at Crystal Palace, a striking display of British pageantry. Over 20 artists create a spellbinding and Instagramable spectacle, with The Londoner Macao’s Scots Guards, Heralding Trumpeters and Drummers appearing across multiple levels. Modern twists on this traditional pageantry include special effects and exhilarating music. The extravaganza sweeps visitors away to London, marking the start of an amazing journey at The Londoner Macao.

The façade of The Londoner Macao comes to life every hour as dusk falls, radiating entrancing hues that canvas the entire building. Londoner Light and Sound Spectacular uses more than 10,000 lights to create dynamic effects, accompanied by some of the most recognisable British-themed music. Guests can also explore dynamic Londoner Landmarks and Londoner Moments, a collection of stunning interactive attractions across the resort recreating classic British symbols and figures to curate fun-filled experiences.

In addition, Streetmosphere performers entertain guests as they wander through the three integrated resorts. Visitors can enjoy the colourful antics of jugglers, ‘living statues’, magicians, musicians and more. A selection of family friendly entertainment is also available.

Eclectic Gastronomic Delights

Rooted in a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, over 150 restaurants at Sands Resorts Macao boast an eclectic mix of Chinese and international cuisines and treat guests to a memorable culinary adventure.

Diners seeking authentic Chinese delicacies can savour the sublime flavours of timeless Huaiyang cuisine at The Londoner Macao’s The Huaiyang Garden, curated by celebrity master chef Zhou Xiaoyan, renowned as ‘The Godfather of Huaiyang Cuisine’. The Huaiyang Garden earned its first Michelin star in the Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2023 soon after its opening, demonstrating exceptional culinary excellence.

At The Venetian Macao’s Jiang Nan by Jereme Leung, guests can indulge in the flavourful dishes of Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang by the celebrity master chef. The Venetian Macao’s premium Cantonese restaurant Pin Yue Xuan takes gourmands down south to enjoy an immersive dining experience that reinterprets and refines the Cantonese culinary tradition, featuring innovative delicacies and handmade dim sum crafted by Executive Chef Darren Cheung.

Across Sands Resorts Macao, guests can find more diverse cuisines from around the globe. Unmissably refined dining adventures are ready to wow foodies at a myriad of restaurants, including contemporary Portuguese restaurant Chiado by celebrity master chef Henrique Sá Pessoa, British-themed restaurant Churchill’s Table, authentic French bistro Brasserie, vibrant Japanese restaurant Hiro by Hiroshi Kagata and more.

Superb Hotel Accommodation

With around 12,500 hotel rooms and suites, Sands Resorts Macao offers guests an array of accommodation options to suit every occasion and budget, making it the perfect vacation choice. In addition to popular The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, Conrad Macao, Sands® Macao, Sheraton Grand Macao, The St. Regis Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao and The Grand Suites at Four Seasons, Sands Resorts Macao proudly presents two newly opened all-suite luxury hotels at The Londoner Macao: The Londoner Hotel and Londoner Court, both of which achieved Five-Star Ratings in Forbes Travel Guide’s 2023 Star Awards in their first year of operation.

From now until March 31, 2024, The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Londoner Macao and Conrad Macao are offering Explore teamLab SuperNature Hotel Package. Priced from MOP 1,343[1]*, the package includes one-night accommodation in an elegantly appointed room or suite, two admission tickets to teamLab SuperNature[2]**, and other privileges. Guests can immerse themselves in this interactive art experience with friends and family while capturing fabulous photos to keep the memories alive.

For more information on Sands Resorts Macao, visit https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/ or the official Facebook accounts of Venetian Macao, Parisian Macao, Londoner Macao, Conrad Macao and Sands Macao.

[1]* All prices subject to 10% service charge and 5% government tax. [2]** Terms and Conditions apply.

Sands China Ltd. is the leading developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts in Macao.

Comprised of The Venetian® Macao; The Parisian Macao; The Plaza™ Macao – featuring Four Seasons Hotel Macao; and The Londoner® Macao – incorporating The Londoner Hotel, Londoner Court, Conrad® Macao, Sheraton Grand Macao (the world's largest Sheraton) as well as The St. Regis Macao, Sands Resorts Macao is Asia's ultimate destination for both work and play.

For more information about Sands Resorts Macao, please visit https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com.