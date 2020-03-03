(Sandy) Alex G Announces 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on March 3, 2020

Philadelphia artist (Sandy) Alex G has announced his return to Australia venues with an east coast tour taking place this June.

This will be Alex G’s first Australian tour since the release of his 2019 album, House Of Sugar. His last headline Australian shows, which took place in 2018, completely sold out.

He’ll be playing three dates on this run, with shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. There will be a Frontier Members pre-sale which run for 24 hours, opening from 11am AEDT Wednesday, 4th March. You can find out more info about that here.

You can check the full run of dates, as well as all venues and other ticketing info, below.

(Sandy) Alex G 2020 Australian Tour

Tickets on sale Friday, 6th March

Thursday, 4th June

Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Saturday, 6th June

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets: Frontier Touring

Sunday, 7th June

The Zoo, Brisbane

Tickets: Frontier Touring