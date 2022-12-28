Sangfor Named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Network Detection and Response

HONG KONG, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sangfor Technologies (300454.SZ), a leading global vendor of cybersecurity and cloud computing solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named as a Representative Vendor in the latest Gartner® Market Guide for Network Detection and Response (NDR).[1]

The latest Market Guide for NDR provides an updated market definition and description of NDR. According to Gartner, “Organizations rely on NDR to detect and contain postbreach activity such as ransomware, insider threats, or lateral movements. NDR complements other technologies, which trigger alerts primarily based on rules and signatures, by building heuristic models of normal network behavior and spotting anomalies.” The Market Guide also provides recommendations, market direction and analysis, and a list of nineteen Representative Vendors from across the world to help organizations looking to invest in NDR navigate the market.

“We are very honored to be named as a Representative Vendor for our NDR solution – Cyber Command,” said Kaden Zhang, President of Sangfor International Market. “Sangfor continuously strives to provide the world’s leading cybersecurity products and services to our customers. We believe this recognition from Gartner is testament to our NDR product’s outstanding ability to protect organizations from today’s most sophisticated cyber threats.”

[1]Gartner Inc., Market Guide for Network Detection and Response, Cybersecurity Research Team, December 14, 2022

