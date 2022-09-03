This is the Sanitary Engineering Board Exam Result August 2022 top performing schools as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Sanitary Engineering Licensure Exam on August 30 – September 1, 2022 at testing centers in NCR.

PRC Board of Sanitary Engineering Chairman Engr. Corazon Delos Reyes-Romero and members Engr. Alfredo B. Espino and Engr. Florimond M. Larante administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here are the top performing schools:

Updating …

EXAM COVERAGE:

Environmental Engineering (20%)

Public Health Engineering (15%)

Sanitary Science as Applied to Buildings (10%)

Civil Engineering (15%)

Waste Water Engineering (20%)

Water Supply Engineering (20%)

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Sanitary Engineering Board Exam Result within 2 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring sanitary engineers can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.