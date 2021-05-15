Sanitation robot Santi beams down at SM

/* custom css */
THE ROBOT HAS LANDED. Santi, the sanitation robot, arrives in SM to fulfill a new mission. He came down to earth to help with the task of making sure that shoppers are safe. Equipped with misting powers, Santi will be disinfecting areas around him with VirusDOC, an FDA-approved disinfectant that it 100% hypoallergenic, non-toxic, and non-corrosive.
FACE-TO-FACE. Sam, the country’s first in-mall smart robot, welcomes brother Santi as he answers his call for help. Equipped with a disinfectant which can kill 99.9% of microorganisms within seconds, Santi showcases his capabilities much to his brother’s delight.
OUT AND ABOUT. Sam tours Santi around SM to get him acquainted with his new workplace and playground.
HELLO THERE. Sam introduces Santi to the mall tenants as they go around SM. Santi also has an HD camera for face recognition, a touch-screen and a microphone to greet shoppers, making their malling experience not only safe but also a little bit more fun.
QUIET MOMENT. Santi and Sam take a quick break and chat at SM’s lush and green dining areas before Santi starts with his mission.
SANTI ON DUTY. Sam accompanies Santi as he begins his task of making sure SM malls are safe and clean.
ASSEMBLE. Sams and Santis assemble to help ensure that shoppers will have a fun and #SafeMalingAtSM experience.
Santi is part of SM’s campaign, #SafeMallingAtSM, to help ensure malls are safe, clean and fun amid the pandemic. Shoppers can look forward to seeing Santi at SM Aura Premier and SM Megamall and in more SM malls soon.
For more information on #SafeMallingAtSM program, visit www.smsupermalls.com or check your favorite SM Mall on FB, IG and Twitter.
