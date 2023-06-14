‘Sansiri’ sweeps pre-sales volume at ‘NIA by Sansiri’ Hong Kong roadshow

Achieving full quota over 460 million Baht

For Sansiri’s posh ready-to-move-in high-rise city condo

Demand sizzling hot for Sukhumvit zone, rental rates up 6% in 7 years

BANGKOK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mrs Praiya Bunnag, Chief Sales Officer & International Business Development, Sansiri Public Company Limited, reiterated, “Sansiri once again reinforced the Company’s position as Thailand’s No.1 ‘top-of-mind’ real estate brand, as has been recognised for the past 10 years as the country’s pioneer in the sales of real estate in the foreign markets. The Company has also consistently come first in foreign market sales with the selling points being the quality of the projects and the after-sales services provided by Plus Property Co., Ltd. This achievement was a result of 39 long years of expertise as one of Thailand’s top developers that has developed projects covering every conceivable segment, from those in the ‘Super Luxury Flagship’ category, such as ’98 Wireless’ that still holds the title of the most expensive condominium in Thailand by square metre, or ‘KHUN by Yoo inspired by Starck’ – Thailand’s first ‘design-branded Residential Condominium’, as well as single houses and condominiums at prices that cater to all needs of Thai and foreign customers.



Mrs Praiya Bunnag (Left), Chief Sales Officer & International Business Development, Sansiri Public Company Limited

“Sansiri continuously advances its roadshows in Hong Kong with the latest foray being the launch of the new ‘NIA by Sansiri’ worth over 1.6 billion baht – a high-rise ready-to- move-in condominium in Bangkok (transfer this September 2023). designated as a one-of-a-kind project with the starting price of 3.2 million baht. This is the third condominium project that was launched in the foreign market in the second quarter of this year following the continuous positive trend of the return of foreign customers since the beginning of 2023. This is due to the overall economic recovery in Thailand and the reopening of the country to the exponentially increasing number of tourists. As a result, the new ‘FLO by Sansiri’ condominium project with the magnificent view of Chao Phraya River managed to rack up sales of as high as 430 million baht within only one month. Moreover, ‘THE BASE Height Chiang Mai’, which is the first high-rise city condominium in Chiang Mai made sales of 200 million baht from the roadshows in Hong Kong. which is Sansiri’s first offshore roadshows this year.”

Mrs Praiya added, “From the strategy of competitive strength in the ‘Sansiri Service’ after-sales services as managed by Plus Property that take care of customers from the first day of residency to renting out and resale with experienced agents, through to the new sales techniques such as virtual and live streaming, as well as the good return on investment, this year we are strengthening further with the appointment of a major real estate sales representative as ‘Master Agent’ who possesses a network of representatives throughout the world to help sell properties. This development will play an important part in helping to unswervingly propel Sansiri towards the sales total of 12 billion baht this year.”

The Sukhumvit-On Nut and T77 Community zones have been showing average sales rate and rental rate of as high as 6 percent within 7 years

Sansiri T77 Community consists of seven condominium projects and one townhome with a combined total of more than 3,951 housing units, along with Habito Mall, a lifestyle community mall in the heart of T77. The number of residents is more than 5,500, 55 percent of which are Thais with the rest being foreigners. About 49 percent of the occupied units are for own residences and 51 percent were bought to be rented out. The average rental rate is as high as 37,000 baht per month. In addition, the capital gain for residential projects in T77 has been growing every year, with the average growth as high as 6.2 percent within 7 years (2016-2023) and continues to grow at 5.2 percent even during the COVID-19 pandemic situation (2018-2023), making T77 Community an ideal location for foreign investors, especially purchase as investment for renting out, as well as for a second home.



NIA by Sansiri – a new ready-to-move-in high-rise condominium by Sansiri is a one-of-a-kind project that is distinctive in its location in the heart of Sukhumvit, starting price at 3.2 million baht.

“NIA by Sansiri” A new ready-to-move-in high-rise condominium by Sansiri (transfer this September 2023) is a one-of-a-kind project that is distinctive in its location in the heart of Sukhumvit – “ NIA by Sansiri ” is located conveniently only 200 metres away from all conceivable amenities and facilities. This is where all the advantages of life are there for you to enjoy with every trip and every escapade just a few steps away. “NIA by Sansiri” high-rise condominium consists of 419 units with a starting price of 3.2 million baht making up of five types of residential unit namely, 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom S (22.75-23.75 sq.m.), 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom M (28.50-29.00 sq.m.),1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom (1B-Plus) (34.75-35.25 sq.m.), 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom (48 sq.m.) and 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom (51.25-54.75sq.m. ).

“NIA by Sansiri” project comes complete with all amenities and facilities, such as, The Living Room – a 24-hour multi-purpose co-living space; Green Terrace semi-outdoor garden inspired by gardens in distinguished family homes, Mutual court, Hidden Garden, Swimming Pool delight in simple colours and patterns of the mid-Century-inspired 22-metre salt water swimming pool; Fitness with breathtaking city view. Experience the expansive vista of Bangkok in the shady, relaxed surroundings whenever you like in the comprehensive facilities that include Sunset Gallery, Hobby Garden, Jogging Track, City Terrace and Sansiri Backyard. 24-hour security is provided by Guard Service, 24-hour CCTV surveillance, while EV charging stations for electric vehicles are also provided.



NIA by Sansiri project – “Sunset Gallery” experience ultimate Bangkok city views in shady, relaxed surroundings.

Surrounded by the most desirable lifestyle attractions and close to Sansiri T77 Community, a coveted international community of quality living by Sansiri,

The project is located on Sukhumvit 71 Road, close to the expressway toll plaza and the Green Line BTS Skytrain, one station to Ekkamai, two stations to Thong-Lo and three stations to Prompong where prominent landmarks and countless luxurious lifestyle destinations are situated including EmQuartier, Emporium and Emsphere (opening soon in December 2023). Also close by are Thailand’s better known international schools, such as Bangkok Prep International School (Secondary Campus), St. Andrews International School and Wells International School. Nearby hospitals and community centres within 5 kilometres radius of “NIA by Sansiri” are Samitivej Hospital, Sukhumvit Hospital, Bangkok Hospital, HABITO Mall, Summer Hill and The Commons Thong Lor.

For more information on “NIA by Sansiri”, click http://siri.ly/I6L3af6

About Sansiri Public Company Limited

Sansiri is Thailand’s most trusted full-service real estate developer established for more than 39 years. With a workforce of over 4,000 employees, Sansiri has built more than 400 projects encompassing over 5 million square metres throughout Thailand, and a residential building in London, all with a strong emphasis on design and livability. Sansiri provides comprehensive services that go beyond those provided by traditional developers: Concierge services, property management, sales brokerage, and long-term resort rentals. Sansiri believes in constructing lives, not just buildings. Through its innovative products, after-sales services and concierge services, Sansiri offers its residents more than just a home; it presents them with a “way of life”.

Sansiri is Thailand’s No.1 real estate brand amongst foreigners. This top-of-mind privilege has been recognised for more than 10 years as Sansiri was the pioneer in selling Thai real estate abroad, and has continuously maintained the highest sales in international markets through the strength of project quality and after-sales services provided by Plus Property Co., Ltd. This achievement was a result of 39 long years of expertise as one of Thailand’s top developers that has developed projects covering every conceivable segment, from those in the ‘Super Luxury Flagship’ category, such as ’98 Wireless’ that still holds the title of the most expensive condominium in Thailand by square metre, or ‘KHUN by Yoo inspired by Starck’ – Thailand’s first ‘design-branded Residential Condominium’, as well as single houses and condominiums at prices that cater to all needs of Thai and foreign customers.

Visit Sansiri website at : English http://siri.ly/B0H86N6 and Chinese : http://siri.ly/YCNjwg6

