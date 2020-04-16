SANTEMUSE Wins Global Recognition with Grand Gold & Gold Medals by Monde Selection

HANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Two cosmetic products from Huadong Ningbo Medicine Co., Ltd. have been awarded Gold Medals in the Cosmetics and Toiletries category at the 2020 Monde Selection. SANTEMUSE Glint Refresh Anti-Wrinkle Set won the Grand Gold Quality Award, and SANTEMUSE Multi-Solution Revitalizing Serum (also referred to as 672 Magic Serum) took the Gold Quality Award.

Monde Selection is the most profound, authoritative international quality research institute which was founded in 1961 and headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. As one of the most widely-respected and influential third-party quality appraisal institutes, Monde Selection follows a very complex and demanding set of assessment standards.

In order to objectively score skincare products based on the comprehensive assessment, more than 80 top-ranking experts spend 4 months assessing the active ingredients to package advertising, and conducting validity experiment and irritability test. The innovation techniques and the pleasure provided by the product are also attached great importance during the evaluation sessions.

The juries subject thousands of entries to stringent evaluation, and award Grand Gold, Gold, Silver and Bronze Quality Awards to qualifying products. The Grand Gold Quality Award that SANTEMUSE Glint Refresh Anti-Wrinkle Set has won represents the highest industry standards in the world, signifying that the product received a quality rating of 90-100%.

Since SANTEMUSE was established in 2014, they have been constantly improving their products under a quality-first principle. The R&D team of SANTEMUSE gathers excellent biologists, dermatologists and medical experts mainly from China and the United States. They have spent years studying the relationship between intrinsic genes, environmental factors and skin conditions, and eventually developed their own multiple-dimensions skin information database. Based on years of intense research on the skin weaknesses Asian people commonly share, experienced scientists in SANTEMUSE labs have discovered the proprietary anti-aging ingredient, Perecells®,which is the main ingredient of SANTEMUSE Glint Refresh Anti-Wrinkle Set and Multi-Solution Revitalizing Serum (672 Magic Serum).

Composed of 88 bioactive factors, Perecells® can speed up skin metabolism, activate fibroblasts to boost collagen, inhibit melanin production, and in turn increase skin firmness and brightness. Meanwhile, the characteristics of Perecells® with small molecular weights enables effective ingredients to penetrate into skin, performing the desirable anti-aging effect at the deeper skin layers.

The supreme recognition by Monde Selection has been a remarkable milestone for SANTEMUSE in its process of integrating into the global market. It means not only that SANTEMUSE manages to earn the “passport” to the global high-quality product circles, but also that the quality of China-made skincare products has been globally recognized. It is the best proof to demonstrate the leap taken by China’s beauty industry to pursue quality and develop name brands.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200416/2778608-1?lang=0