“Santiago brothers Rowell, Randy, Raymart remember late father on his birthday”

Celebrity brothers Rowell, Randy, and Raymart Santiago on Saturday paid tribute to their father, late filmmaker Pablo Santiago, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Celebrity brothers Rowell, Randy, and Raymart Santiago on Saturday paid tribute to their father, late filmmaker Pablo Santiago, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

On Instagram, the three shared a throwback photo of their dad with movie icon Fernando Poe, Jr. (FPJ), captioned with their message to “Da King’s” favorite director.

“Anak ako ni Pablo Santiago, paboritong director ni FPJ, sana gabayan niyo kami sa araw araw sa aming pagbabalik sa trabaho, kaya nandito kami patuloy na mamahalin ang industriyang minahal ninyo… patuloy na magbibigay aliw sa lahat ng mga Pilipino saan mang sulok ng mundo,” wrote Rowell and Raymart.

“Ngayong araw na ito hayaan ninyong pasalamatan ko at batiin ng Maligayang Kaarawan ang aking tatay… Director Pablo P. Santiago (R.I.P),” they added.

In his birthday message, Randy, for his part, also greeted his dad a happy Father’s Day.

“Ang nasa larawan ay si Pablo Santiago. Ang aming ama nila Rowell, Rhea, Reily, Resciel at Raymart. Siya ang paboritong Direktor ni Fernando Poe Jr., dating Pangulong Joseph Estrada at marami pa. Siya ang nagbigay sa amin ng daan para mapag aralan at mahalin ang industriyang kinalakihan namin,” he wrote.

“Happy Birthday at Happy Father’s Day Papa Pablo. Patuloy niyo pong gabayan kaming magkakapatid at aming mga pamilya. We Miss You,” he added.

Pablo died in 1998 due to kidney ailment. He was 67.

He is best known for his films starring FPJ, including “Agila ng Maynila”, “No Retreat… No Surrender… Si Kumander”, “Kahit Konting Pagtingin”, “Hindi Ka Na Sisikatan ng Araw”, “Pamilya Banal”, “May Isang Tsuper ng Taxi”, and “Dito sa Pitong Gatang.”

His other movies include “Anak ng Pasig”, “Ikaw Lamang, Wala Nang Iba”, “Adios Mi Amor”, and “Asiong Salonga.”