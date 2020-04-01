Sanya Unveils Mascots in Motion for the Sixth Asian Beach Games

SANYA, China, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On March 31, the Sixth Asian Beach Games Sanya 2020 (hereinafter shortened as “SABG”) Organising Committee released the mascots in motion for the Games. In these images, the mascot Ya Ya is shown playing the 17 sports like an all-round athlete, interpreting the trendy, green, fantastic and magnificent concept of the Games and extending warm invitations to people around the world.

Every mascot in motion displays a fashionable and energetic Ya Ya doing a sport with the best visual effect. Being attentive, robust, leisurely, and cheerful, Ya Ya embodies the enterprising, vigorous, and youthful sports spirit of SABG with its sparkling eyes, smiling face, and dynamic sports gestures.

Ya Ya is posed in different ways according to the features of the sports. “The sports pictograms have to present not only an amicable, lovely and lively Ya Ya, but also the characteristics of each sport in terms of speed, professionalism and strength. The design team for the mascots-in-motion

endeavors to produce a stunning effect in a simple but vivid manner,” said Zheng Lei, head of the design team. Each of the mascot images captures the “decisive moments” of every sport and showcases its special value and physical excellence.

As an important part of SABG’s visual system, the mascots in motion will be widely used in occasions like sports venues, marketing, and image and look projects for the Games promotion, said the responsible person of the matter in SABGOC.

As the first-ever continental multi-sport event to be staged in Hainan province, SABG will take place in Sanya from November 28 to December 6, 2020. It is reported that 17 sports, 19 disciplines, including a total of 93 events, as approved by the OCA, are set for the Games. The 17 sports are Surfing, Beach Soccer, Beach Kabaddi, Martial Arts (Beach Wrestling and Jujitsu), Teqball, 3×3 Basketball, Dragon Boat, Aquatics (Open Water Swimming and Water Polo), Beach

Woodball, Beach Athletics, Aquathlon, Sailing, Sport Climbing, Powerboat, Beach Volleyball, Beach Handball, and Powered Paragliding.

