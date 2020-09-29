SAP is over: P6B allocated under Bayanihan 2 law for DSWD to fund livelihood aid – DBM

MANILA, Philippines — Indigents and low-income families will no longer receive social amelioration program (SAP) as what is allocated under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2 is livelihood assistance to be provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), an official of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said Tuesday.

“Wala na po sa Bayanihan 2 ang SAP (social amelioration program) distribution kasi tapos na yung Bayanihan 1 (Bayanihan to Heal as Once Act) but what we have for Bayanihan 2 is financial assistance for DSWD para sa kanilang mga beneficiaries and indigents so what we call the SLP (Sustainable Livelihood Program), a continuing program for DSWD,” DBM Assistant Secretary Rolando Toledo said in an #AskNEDA online press briefing when asked if there will be SAP for poor families during Christmas season.

(There is no more SAP for Bayanihan 2 because Bayanihan 1 has expired. But what we have is financial assistance for DSWD for their beneficiaries and indigents so what we call the SLP, an existing DSWD program.)

“Hopefully not in the form of SAP but this will help the indigents to receive this form of assistance from DSWD… Because we have an allocation under the Bayanihan 2 of around P6 billion. That’s what we have, that’s an allocation for financial assistance or social assistance under the DSWD program,” he added.

The SLP is a capacity building program to develop the entrepreneurial and labor skills of low-income households by providing them with opportunities to enhance their access to basic social services and improve their standard of living.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Policy and Plans Joseline Niwane said DSWD’s program will also give livelihood programs for those affected by the lockdowns during the coronavirus disease pandemic.

“As stated in the Bayanihan 2, we only have two programs for this and SAP is not included since SAP is for Bayanihan 1, so we can no longer implement SAP for Bayanihan 2 but we can still have other programs that will be able to help indigents or who those who are low income in areas that there will be lockdowns,” she said.

“Of course those who are still needing livelihood assistance, we can still give them livelihood assistance,” Niwane added.

The DSWD official also noted that they are eyeing to add more funds aside from P6 billion from the DBM.

“Maybe we could add to the budget that was given by DBM. We will have to use some of our regular funds that would add to this so that we can have a bigger number of people to assist,” Niwane said. [ac]

