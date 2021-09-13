Sara-BBM tandem pushed

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in her office CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

SUPPORTERS of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio want former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as her running mate in the 2022 elections.

Abra Rep. Joseph Bernos, vice president of the Hugpong Para Kay Sara (HPS), a group launched on Monday, said a Duterte-Carpio-Marcos tandem is “the best.”

“This is the best team that can lead the country in the next six years due to their combined experience and genuine empathy for the common folk,” Bernos told reporters on Monday.

“Sure, I say this because I and former senator Marcos are both from the north, but it would be very difficult to argue that this team is the most qualified for the jobs of president and vice president,” he added.

FORMER senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

The Davao mayor had declared that she will no longer seek a national post because her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, accepted the nomination of the ruling PDP-Laban party to run for vice president.

Marcos has yet to announce his political plans, although he earlier boasted that he will “beat” Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo if they slug it out in the presidential race.