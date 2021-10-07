Sara Duterte again rejects calls to run for president in 2022

DAVAO City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has asked her supporters for understanding as she once again rejected their calls for her to run for president in 2022, saying she plans to finish her final term before seeking a higher position.

In a statemed on Facebook, Duterte-Carpio said it pains her not to be able to heed the call of her supporters, who have been urging her to reconsider her decision not to run for the presidency.

“Masakit din para sa aking damdamin na sana'y magpaubaya sa mga kaibigan na hindi ko maibigay ang gusto ninyo. Gusto ko po sana tapusin muna ang huli kong termino sa Mayor bago ako manungkulan sa ibang position (It pains me not to be able to give my friends what they want. I want to finish my last term as mayor before I serve in another position),” Duterte-Carpio said.

Duterte-Carpio, who has filed her certificate of candidacy for reelection as Davao City mayor, said she still has a lot to do in the southern city.

“Madami sa inyo ang nasasaktan, sumama ang loob at nawalan ng pag-asa pero puwede pa rin tayo magtulungan para sa ating bayan, di kailangan ng position, di kailangan ng tayo ay Pangulo upang makatulong (A lot of you got hurt, lost hope but we can still help each other for the country without the position. We don't have to be president to be of service)” she said.

“Gawin natin ang pagtulong sa kapwa sa araw-araw natin na pamumuhay,” (Let us make helping each other a part of our everyday lives) Duterte-Carpio added.

Should Duterte-Caprio win in the 2022 elections, it will be her fourth term, having been Davao mayor for the first time from 2010 to 2013, then again in 2016-2019 and in 2019 until 2022.

Various groups have been prodding Duterte-Carpio to run for president, but the mayor said that she will not be running for the higher position, following her father's bid for the second higher post.

President Rodrigo Duterte had previously announced that he would run for vice president in accepting the nomination of his party, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan. He then signed a certificate of nomination and acceptance.

However, in a surprise move on October 2, the 76-year-old Duterte said he would be retiring from politics and Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go would run as vice president instead.

The President also claimed that her daughter would run for president with Go as her running mate.

The camp of Duterte-Carpio had no reaction regarding the statement by the President.

“No comment,” said Liloan Cebu Mayor Christina Garcia Frasco, Duterte-Carpio's spokesman, when asked about the President's recent announcement.

Duterte-Carpio has led pre-election surveys on presidential contenders who may replace her father when he steps down in 2022.