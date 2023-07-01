Sara Duterte commends VP security detail on 1st anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte on Saturday expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) for its dedication” and “diligence in carrying out their tasks.

The VPSPG, formerly known as the Vice Presidential Security Detachment, is a 440-strong unit tasked to ensure the safety and well-being of the country’s vice president.

It is a separate unit from the Presidential Security Group.

VPSPG marked its first year anniversary on Friday.

“Ang ating VPSPG ay nagdiwang kahapon ng unang anibersaryo mula nang ito ay itinatag bilang independent unit sa Presidential Security Group ng Armed Forces of the Philippines. Personally, let me thank all of you. Hindi niyo naman kailangan pero marami sa inyo ang personal ang suporta sa akin as Vice President,” said Duterte in a statement on Saturday.

(VPSPG celebrated its anniversary yesterday, marking the first year since it was established as an independent unit from the Presidential Security Group of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Personally, let me thank all of you. You don’t need to do it, but many of you personally support me as Vice President.)

“Last year, the Armed Forces of the Philippines leadership agreed to our proposal to form a team of personnel to look after the security of all Vice Presidents of the Philippines from hereon,” Duterte added.

VPSPG commander Colonel Raymund Dante Lachica, in a separate statement issued Saturday, said the unit will continue to provide the Vice President the “utmost protection” as she performs her duties.

“We must and we will continue to deliver above and beyond our duties. Kung ano ang ipinakita natin sa nakalipas na panahon, mas dodoblehin natin at mas pagbubutihin ito sa mga susunod pa na taon,” Lachica concluded.

(We must and we will continue to deliver above and beyond our duties. What we have shown in the past, we will double and improve it in the years to come.)

