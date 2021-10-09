Sara Duterte firm: ‘No substitution’ in 2022 bid

THERE will be “no substitution,” Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Caprio said, after she did not give in to her supporters' clamor for her to run for president in the 2022 national elections.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. echoed this statement of Duterte- Carpio as he backed out on his Senate bid in 2022 after the mayor did not take part in the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) at the Sofitel hotel in Manila on Friday.

“That's what I declared,” Roque said in a text message, reiterating his pronouncement that he will only run for senator in the event that Duterte-Carpio decides to accept calls for her to join the presidential race.

When asked about his plan in case Duterte-Carpio runs as a substitute candidate, Roque said, “She said there will be no substitution.”

Various groups have been prodding Duterte-Carpio to run for president, but the mayor said that she will not be running for the higher position, following her father's bid for the second higher post.

However, in a surprise move on October 2, President Rodrigo Duterte said he would be retiring from politics and Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go would run as vice president instead.

The President also claimed that his daughter would run for president with Go as her running mate.

Sara, however, announced on Friday that she wanted to finish her term as mayor “for the third and last time in my life as a politician.”

“I am presenting myself to the Dabawenyos as mayor for the third and last time in my life as a politician,” the mayor said. “I call on everyone to work together for an honest, orderly, and credible election in May 2022.”

Instead, it was Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa who filed his CoC for president under the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan.

Dela Rosa is also a member of Duterte-Carpio's Hugpong ng Pagbabago party.

Duterte-Carpio and her party successfully mounted a national campaign for several senatorial bets, including those from the ruling PDP-Laban and other parties allied with the Duterte administration.

The 43-year-old mayor led pre-election surveys on presidential contenders who may replace her father when he steps down in 2022.

Should Duterte-Caprio win in the 2022 elections, it will be her fourth term. She served her first term from 2010 to 2013, her second term from 2016 to 2019, and her third term from 2019 to 2022.