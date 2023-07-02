Sara Duterte lauds Marcos administration’s achievements in its first year

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte on Sunday hailed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s determination to fulfill his campaign promises as his administration marked its first year in office.

In a Facebook post, Duterte commended Marcos for continuing the previous administration’s projects pertaining to her father — former President Rodrigo Duterte’s regime.

“Makikita ng lahat ang sipag at pagpupursigi ng ating mahal na Pangulo na ituloy ang mga magagandang pagbabago na nasimulan ng nakaraang administrasyon — at magpakilala ng mga bagong programa at proyekto upang mabigyan ng ginhawa ang buhay ng ating mga kababayan,” Duterte wrote.

(Everyone can see the diligence and perseverance of our dear President to continue the good reform started by the previous administration — and to introduce new programs and projects to make the lives of our citizens more comfortable.)

READ: 1 year under Marcos presidency: Is economic recovery enough for a better life?

Duterte, who also heads the education department, further thanked Marcos for supporting the sector’s programs.

“Masaya po ako na ako’y bahagi ng isang administrasyon na nakatuon sa pagpapalakas ng ating bansa — at agresibo sa pagpapatibay ng ating ekonomiya; pagkakaroon ng sapat na trabaho at hanap-buhay; pagtugon sa hamon ng kahirapan; pagbibigay ng suporta sa mga sektor tulad ng mga mangingisda, magsasaka, at mga manggagawa; pagpapatayo ng mga importanteng imprastraktura; pagpapaganda ng kalidad ng edukasyon at kalusugan para sa mga Pilipino; at ang pagpapalakas ng relasyon ng Pilipinas sa ibang bansa,” she said.

(I am happy to be part of an administration that is committed to strengthening our country and aggressively strengthening our economy; providing adequate work and livelihood; addressing the challenge of poverty; providing support to sectors such as fishermen, farmers, and workers; construction of important infrastructure; improving the quality of education and health for Filipinos; and the strengthening of Philippine relations with other countries.)

Moreover, Duterte urged the public to remain united and to back the Marcos administration’s goals for the country.

“Sana ay mas palakasin pa natin ang ating pagkakaisa — at gamitin natin itong sandata upang malampasan ang mga darating na hamon sa atin bilang isang bansa,” she said.

(I hope we will strengthen our unity even more — and use this weapon to overcome the challenges that will come to us as a nation.)

