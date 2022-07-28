Sara Duterte Lumad Clothing

SARA DUTERTE – The Vice President become controversial over the Lumad tribal clothing she wear at the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Sara Duterte was spotted wearing Lumad tribal clothing, which elicits criticism as her father former President Rodrigo Duterte allegedly has a long record of threatening the Lumad peoples in Mindanao.

Several netizens criticized the tribal dress word by Vice President Sara Duterte during the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

The Vice President and Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary attended the opening of the 19th Congress at the Batasang Pambansa this Monday, July 25, 2022, for the first SONA by her ally President Marcos Jr. In the picture, he is accompanied by her brother, Davao City First District Representative Paolo Duterte.

The former presidential daughter becomes controversial because of her outfit. VP Sara is dressed in the traditional garb of the Southern Mindanao-based Bagobo Tagabawa tribe.

According to reports, Duterte borrowed the native costume from the tribe’s deputy mayor, Bae Sheirelle Antonio, because it is said that it is too late to make it. According to Reynold Munsayac, the Vice President’s spokesperson, it typically takes one month to produce this kind of apparel.

Netizens, meanwhile, condemned Vice President Sara’s indigenous attire during the start of the 19th Congress. Following her father’s vow to bomb the Lumads, former President Rodrigo Duterte, people on Twitter argued that Vice President Sara’s wearing of indigenous clothing was disrespectful.

”Vice President Sara Duterte: “Such violence should have no place in our society.” The VP punched a sheriff in full view of Filipinos, while her father routinely condoned killings and violence. You cannot re-seal a Pandora’s Box once it’s opened,” @GerryCacanindin tweet.

“Napakabastos nito. Sara Duterte wears a “tribal dress,” while their family, especially his father, has a long record of killing, bombing, and torturing the Lumad peoples in Mindanao. This is performative at best, and a horrible and gross crime at worst,” @Carwyn_Candila tweeted.

