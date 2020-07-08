Sara Duterte, Robin Padilla new members of Army board serving as bridge to private sector, civil society

MANILA, Philippines—Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and actor Robin Padilla have been tapped to join the Philippine Army’s Multi-Sector Advisory Board (MSAB).
Army chief Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay inducted the new board members, including Duterte, the President’s daughter, and Padilla, an avid Duterte backer, at a video conference on Wednesday (July 8), the Army said in a statement.
Duterte and Padilla are both Army reservists.
The MSAB has various members from different industries.
According to the Army press release, it was formed “to promote the continuity and sustainability of the Army Transformation Roadmap.”
The MSAB, the Army added, was also formed to “encourage shared responsibility” through several committees:
- Governance
- Resource management
- Review and assessment
- Strategic communication
- Research and education
The current board is led by Philippine Economic Zone Authority Director General Charito Plaza.
Other members include Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, Representatives Rozzano Rufino Biazon and Ruwel Peter Gonzaga, Gov. Jayvee Tyron Uy, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong and actor Matteo Gudicelli.
“Throughout the years, the board’s existence has been evident—and significant—in bridging the gap between the Army, private sector and civil society,” said Gapay in the Army statement.
