Sara: Go, Gatchalian offered to run as her VP in 2022 polls

DAVAO City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said that Sen. Christoper Lawrence “Bong” Go and Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian “personally expressed” their offer to be her running mate should she vie for the presidency in the 2022 elections.

Duterte-Carpio made the statement as she denied the claim of her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, that Sen. Maria Imelda Josefa “Imee” Marcos visited her in Davao to discuss the lawmaker’s wish to run as her vice president.

“This is not true. She visited me in Davao last May 29 to personally relay her birthday wishes. So far, this is the only visit she has made to me in Davao,” Duterte-Carpio said in a statement on her official Facebook page.

“I can confirm the people who have personally expressed their offer to run as my vice president: Senator Sherwin Gatchalian [and] Senator Bong Go,” she added.

Early in August, the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, endorsed Go and President Duterte for 2022.

President Duterte had bared his intention to run for vice president while Go rejected the offer of the PDP-Laban to be its standard-bearer in the 2022 elections.

Duterte-Caprio has yet to announce her final decision for the upcoming polls.



Duterte-Carpio said that “common friends” had relayed to her the offer of former Defense secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro to be her vice president.

She also said there were groups that wanted either House of Representatives’ Majority Leader Martin Romualdez or Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara to be her running mate.

“[But] I cannot confirm if these are true,” Duterte-Carpio added.

The Davao City mayor also said she only read reports of a possible tandem between her and former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Go, Imee Marcos, and Angara were elected as senators in 2019.

Gatchalian’s term will end in 2022, but he can still vie for a senatorial seat in the next elections.

Romualdez likewise is eligible for another term in the House of Representatives in 2022.

Bongbong Marcos said late Wednesday that he was considering running for president in 2022 and was in talks with the two factions of the PDP-Laban.

Meanwhile, Duterte-Carpio denied a news article which claimed there was a proxy fight between Duterte’s first and second families, with her on one side, and Go with the President’s partner Cielito “Honeylet” Avanceña on the other.

She had challenged the president and Go to “own up publicly” their decision to run as a tandem and keep her name out of it.

“I do not hold a grudge against Sen. Go concerning his relationship with PRRD (President Duterte). I am not the keeper of the President, he is allowed to have friends as I am,” Sara said.