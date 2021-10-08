Sara to finish term as mayor ‘for third, last time in life as politician’

DAVAO City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Friday maintained that she was not running for president as she wanted to finish her term as mayor “for the third and last time in my life as a politician.”

Duterte-Carpio, a frontrunner in most pre-election surveys, made the statement just hours before the period of filing for the certificates of candidacy (CoC) for the 2022 elections ended.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Duterte-Carpio said she would push through with her re-election bid.

“I am presenting myself to the Dabawenyos as mayor for the third and last time in my life as a politician,” the mayor said.

“I call on everyone to work together for an honest, orderly, and credible election in May 2022,” she added.

Duterte-Carpio expressed her gratitude to her supporters, who continued hoping she would file her CoC for the country's top post.

“I have been honored with the gift of trust and respect and respect of many of our fellow Filipinos. A gift that is one in a million. Thank you for everyone who has expressed their support,” she said.

“Many of you do not know me and yet you carry me over your shoulders. Like the other millions of Filipinos, I share with you the same goal of living a peaceful and prosperous life in our country, today and in the many years to come,” Duterte-Carpio added.

Various groups have been prodding Duterte-Carpio to run for president, but the mayor said that she will not be running for the higher position, following her father's bid for the second higher post.

However, in a surprise move on October 2, President Rodrigo Duterte said he would be retiring from politics and Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go would run as vice president instead.

The President also claimed that her daughter would run for president with Go as her running mate.

Duterte-Carpio led pre-election surveys on presidential contenders who may replace her father when he steps down in 2022.

Meanwhile, the President showed up at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Pasay City to support the eight senatorial bets of the ruling Partido Demokratiko ng Pilipinas-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

The eight aspirants are House Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta; Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo; Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman Greco Belgica; former secretaries John Castriciones (Agrarian Reform), Gregorio Honasan (Information and Communications Technology), and Mark Villar (Public Works and Highways); actor Robin Padilla; and broadcaster Rey Langit.

Sen. Ronaldo “Bato” dela Rosa also filed his CoC as the party standard bearer.

The President likewise endorsed former Overseas Workers Welfare Administration deputy administrator Mocha Uson, who is the first nominee of the party-list group MOCHA (Mothers for Change).