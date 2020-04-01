Sara warns arrest of people assaulting health workers

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio warned people they would be arrested for discriminating against and attacking health workers in the city.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio

Duterte-Carpio issued the warning over an incident where a person allegedly doused water on a healthcare worker.

“Duna gyu’y mga ing-ana…watch out lang kay kung madakpan mo sa pulis, and ubay-ubay na baya gyud pud ang nadakpan sa pulis ‘no, ug kanang lain-lain na violations nato (There are really people like that. You watch out because the police will arrest you. There were many people already arrested by police for sorts of violations),” she said.

The mayor said those arrested had violated the liquor ban, curfew and assaulted authorities at checkpoints. She reminded the public that health workers — doctors, nurses, medical technician and nursing aides — even security guards must be treated with the utmost respect because they are the ones helping contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

All those who are working in hospitals are the very people protecting us right now, Duterte-Carpio said.

She added that without the medical frontliners, no one would prevent the disease from spreading and everyone would be jeopardized.